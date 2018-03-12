Kanye West Back At Work In Jackson Hole With Travis Scott, King Louie, The Dream, & More

Kanye West has been busy lately. In the past two months alone, the rapper has had another baby daughter, performed with Kid Cudi in LA, taped a Family Feud episode with the Kardashians, and perhaps most importantly, decided that “tiny little glasses” are in. And now, it looks like he’s getting back to what he does best: making music.

Almost a year ago, we heard reports that Kanye was recording a new album on a mountaintop in Wyoming. Nothing ever came of that, but now, TMZ reports that he’s back on that mountain in Jackson Hole, and this time, he brought friends. You know the making of every Kanye album is a big ol’ party — remember the Life Of Pablo notepad? — and a long list of collaborators and friends including Travis Scott, King Louie, The-Dream, A$AP Bari, Tony Williams, Wheezy, Mike Dean, and Pi’erre Bourne have all been spotted in town.

Kim Kardashian also visited him there, and a source tells E! News that “Kanye has been recording in Jackson Hole for the last week.” Check out some photos of the crew below.

