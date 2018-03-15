Stream Courtney Marie Andrews May Your Kindness Remain

The Phoenix-born, LA-based Courtney Marie Andrews has toured and recorded with people like Jimmy Eat World and Damien Jurado, but she’s a hell of a singer-songwriter on her own. Next week, Andrews will release May Your Kindness Remain, a new album that draws on classic country and Lauren Canyon folk-rock on the way to building its own woozy, shimmery Americana sound. Andrews has the sort of voice that can do conversational thoughtful things on verses while opening up and soaring on the choruses. The album is a lovely piece of work, and we’ve already posted the title track, “Kindness Of Strangers,” and “I’ve Hurt Worse.” And right now, you can stream the entire thing at NPR.

May Your Kindness Remain is out 3/23 on Fat Possum/Mama Bird.