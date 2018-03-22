Oneohtrix Point Never Shares Trailer For MYRIAD Project

Daniel Lopatin, the experimental electronic producer who records as Oneohtrix Point Never, has been busying himself with a lot of projects beyond conventional album cycles in the years since 2015’s Garden Of Delete. Lately that has included the soundtrack to 2017 thriller Good Time plus collaborations with David Byrne and Ishmael Butler.

For his latest trick, Lopatin will debut a new show called MYRIAD at New York’s Park Avenue Armory during Red Bull Music Festival. It’s Lopatin’s first live ensemble performance, and it features new music. A press release describes MYRIAD as “a multi-level, daring, immersive performance built specifically for one of New York’s greatest performing arts spaces.”

Today we get to see a trailer for the event. Directed by Lopatin himself, it features an eerie outer-space scene involving an eclipse, leading into a series of phrases including “Age Of Harvest,” “Age Of Excess,” and “Age Of Bondage.” It also indicates MYRIAD is presented in memory of Gargantua and Pantagruel. On Twitter, Lopatin teases, “w e l c o m e b a c k to the new nightmare” while alluding to “myriad.industries.” Intriguing! Watch below.

MYRIAD is going down 5/22 and 5/24 at Park Avenue Armory in New York. Tickets go on sale today at 10AM ET.