Oneohtrix Point Never and Shabazz Palaces’ Ishmael Butler have teamed up to form a new project called 319. The duo just shared a track called “The Rapture” via the Adult Swim Singles Series. Shabazz Palaces put out two new albums earlier in the year and Oneohtrix Point Never debuted a soundtrack for the film Good Time over the summer. Check out “The Rapture” below.