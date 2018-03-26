Launder – “Keep You Close” (Feat. Soko) Video

Somewhere at the intersection of ’90s lo-fi and shoegaze lies Launder’s new track “Keep You Close,” a fuzzy, retro-futuristic daydream that will probably make you think about unrequited love and other sad things outside of your control. But it’s the kind of bummer-in-a-good-way song that you’ll want to indulge in while you drive and stare wistfully out your window (in the rain, naturally).

Launder is John Cudlip’s L.A. based project whose upcoming EP, Pink Cloud, features DIIV’s Zachary Cole Smith on guitar with production by Day Wave’s Jackson Phillips. Based on those reference points, you already know Pink Cloud is pretty much guaranteed to be your fix of jangly dream pop.

“Keep You Close,” a duet with new wave darling Soko, is scaffolded by a sturdy post-punk bass line and mechanical-sounding drums, but stays hazy on the edges thanks to generous reverb and Launder’s wispy vox. On this track, Soko does what she does best: sighing vocals that show off her lyrical prowess and a divergence into French-tinged speak-singing that cuts through the song’s fog. She declares, “Controversy is everything they can talk about/ I don’t, I don’t even pay attention / I listen, I listen to all of the clues / So I’ll get to you.”

Does our rose-tinted recollection of the “simpler times” of the ‘90s make us hopelessly nostalgic for Guided by Voices-era lo-fi and shoegaze? Probably. Does knowing this make “Keep You Close” any less beautiful? Definitely not. Check out the “Keep You Close” video below.

Pink Cloud is out 4/27. Pre-order it here.