Watch Grimes Speak Alongside Buffy Sainte-Marie At The Junos

Grimes and Buffy Sainte-Marie
CREDIT: Phillip Chin/Getty Images

Last night, the Juno Awards, Canada’s homegrown version of the Grammys, went down in Vancouver. Arcade Fire were the night’s big winners, but Grimes also took home a trophy. She won Video Of The Year for her Janelle Monaé collab “Venus Fly.” But she apparently didn’t stick around long enough to actually accept her award, later apologizing on Twitter:

But Grimes was at the show, and she did speak. This was significant, since Grimes hasn’t been making too many public appearances lately. She’s been working on a new album and making disparaging comments about her record label, and she hasn’t played a full live show since 2016. But last night, she and Canadian music legend Buffy Sainte-Marie took to the Juno stage to speak about the importance of women getting chances in the music industry and to introduce a performance from the electro-pop musician Lights. Here’s video of them onstage together:

oh my god, i’m supposed to start! #grimes #claireboucher

A post shared by mags ♡ (@grimescanada) on

Grimes and Sainte-Marie also said nice things about each other in a backstage interview:

