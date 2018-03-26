Watch Grimes Speak Alongside Buffy Sainte-Marie At The Junos

Last night, the Juno Awards, Canada’s homegrown version of the Grammys, went down in Vancouver. Arcade Fire were the night’s big winners, but Grimes also took home a trophy. She won Video Of The Year for her Janelle Monaé collab “Venus Fly.” But she apparently didn’t stick around long enough to actually accept her award, later apologizing on Twitter:

ok i’m feeling really stupid for not being at the award show now (i’m rly sick and i didn’t think i would win) but THANK u thank you @TheJUNOAwards @TIDAL and @JanelleMonae & every1 who worked on this w me cc: @route_eleven https://t.co/PrUTN2emJV — Grimes (@Grimezsz) March 25, 2018

But Grimes was at the show, and she did speak. This was significant, since Grimes hasn’t been making too many public appearances lately. She’s been working on a new album and making disparaging comments about her record label, and she hasn’t played a full live show since 2016. But last night, she and Canadian music legend Buffy Sainte-Marie took to the Juno stage to speak about the importance of women getting chances in the music industry and to introduce a performance from the electro-pop musician Lights. Here’s video of them onstage together:

Grimes and Sainte-Marie also said nice things about each other in a backstage interview: