Young Thug – “Back Bone”

Back in February, Young Thug announced that he would not release any new music this year, that he wanted to “act deaf for a year” instead. (This was shortly after he announced that his new name was SEX.) You’re never going to believe this, but he went ahead and released a new song anyway.

Thug’s new track “Back Bone” comes from the soundtrack of the Cash Money Records documentary Before Anythang. That same soundtrack also features “Lil One,” the Thug/Birdman collaboration that has Paris Hilton in the video. To be fair, this soundtrack has been in the works for along time, and it’s very possible that Thug recorded “Back Bone” before his “deaf for a year” decision. But I’m a bit bummed that it’s credited to “Young Thug” rather than “SEX.”

In any case, “Back Bone” is a perfectly fine Young Thug track, although it’s not one of the phantasmagorical bugouts on which he made his name. You can hear it below, via Rap-Up.

The Before Anythang soundtrack is out now, and it features contributions from Migos, Gucci Mane, Dej Loaf, and the reunited Big Tymers, among others.