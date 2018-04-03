Culture Abuse – “Calm E”

Almost exactly two years ago, the San Francisco-bred band Culture Abuse put out an album called Peach, their debut collection of tuneful, catchy garage-punk. And now, a couple of years and a couple of collaborations with Wavves later, they’re getting ready to follow it up.

That follow-up, Bay Dream, will be Culture Abuse’s first full-length since signing with Epitaph Records last year, and it’s also be their first since frontman David Kelling’s recent move from San Francisco to Los Angeles. That change in scenery informed much of the LP’s songwriting and lyrics, and lead single “Calm E” is an excellent reintroduction to the band’s particular brand fuzzed-out melodicism. Listen below.

Bay Dream is out 6/15 on Epitaph.