Wavves & Culture Abuse – “Up And Down”

Wavves main man Nathan Williams is no stranger to collaboration; in 2015, Wavves and Cloud Nothings released a full-length collaborative album called No Life For Me. Right now, Wavves are on a co-headlining tour with Joyce Manor, and the tour’s opening act is Culture Abuse, the San Francisco punk band who released a great album called Peach last year and a relentlessly enjoyable single called “So Busted” this summer. And now Wavves and Culture Abuse have recorded a new single called “Up And Down” together. It’s a shimmery, catchy-as-fuck garage-pop banger, and you can hear it below.

A 7″ vinyl version of “Up And Down” will be out soon.