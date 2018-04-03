John Maus – “Episode”

Last year, the experimental pop musician John Maus released an album called Screen Memories. The LP features singles “The Combine,” “Teenage Witch,” and “Touchdown.” When we interviewed Maus about the collection, he called the album an “apocalypse album,” and the apocalypse will continue on a new companion album. Addendum will be released as part of the John Maus box set, due out 4/20, and it’ll be out on CD and digital streaming services come May. Today, Maus debuted a brand new single titled “Episode.” It opens with a twinkling synth line before Maus’ echoing vocals overtake it. Listen below.

Addendum is out 4/20 on vinyl via Ribbon Music, 5/18 digitally and on CD.