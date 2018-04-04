Future & Young Thug – “Group Home” Video

Late last year, Future and Young Thug ended a long-simmering online feud when the two of them got together to record the decent-enough collaborative album Super Slimey. And even though both of them remain plenty busy, they’ve reassembled a few times for music videos. After making clips for the Super Slimey tracks “All Da Smoke” and “Mink Flow,” they’ve now got a new one for the album closer “Group Home.”

On a not-exactly-emotional album, “Group Home” is the one track that packs any sort of gut-level punch: “We stick together like we from the group home.” The video could’ve been Future and Young Thug’s chance to show some of the harsh conditions from which they came. Instead, they’ve gone the total opposite direction, as director Gabriel Hart has shown off his best trippy horror-movie imagery.

The “Group Home” video is nothing but a string of unexplained, strung-together surreal touches. So: Little kids dance around on the front lawn of a mansion. Some of them wear creepy white mime masks. Some of them wear helmets that crackle with visible lightning/ Crows pick at a deer’s carcass. Young Thug uses a glowing rope to lasso a lady who’s floating up in the air. It’s all very Alice In Wonderland, albeit rendered through flat internet-rap-video visuals. Watch it below.

Super Slimey is out now on Epic/300/Atlantic.