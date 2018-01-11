Future & Young Thug – “All Da Smoke” Video

A few months ago, the Atlanta rap stars and former rivals Future and Young Thug teamed up to record the collaborative album Super Slimey. And today, they’ve debuted the album’s first video, for the slurry and ingratiating “All Da Smoke.” It’s a weird one. The movie starts out as social realism, showing a group of kids stuck in an Atlanta group home. But then it turns into a performance video, with Future and Thug rapping in a dilapidated theater while the group home kids commit a robbery behind them. Check it out below.

Super Slimey is out now on Epic/300/Atlantic.