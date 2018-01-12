Future & Young Thug – “Mink Flow” Video

Yesterday, Future and Young Thug hung out with group-home kids in their video for “All Da Smoke,” the first clip from their collaborative album Super Slimey. (Future has had a very busy 24 hours; he’s also shown up with Kendrick Lamar and Jay Rock on “King’s Dead” and appeared in Taylor Swift’s “End Game” video.) Today, they’ve followed that video up with a very goth clip for “Mink Flow,” another Super Slimey track. This one has women in bodypaint and plague masks, and it features the beautiful sight of Thug in a floor-length white fur coat and a chain wallet, carrying a snake. Watch it below.

Super Slimey is out now on Epic/300/Atlantic.