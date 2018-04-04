Oneohtrix Point Never Announces New Album Age Of

Daniel Lopatin’s last proper Oneohtrix Point Never album was 2015’s excellent Garden Of Delete, though the electronic musician has kept busy over the last few years, working with David Byrne and FKA Twigs, and composing one of last year’s best film scores with his work on Good Time.

Last month, he shared a trailer for a live show called MYRIAD, which will debut in New York in May, and it turns out that Lopatin has a new album waiting in the wings as well, as his website attests. It’s called Age Of and it’ll be out on 6/1.

No new music from it yet, though here’s the previously-released MYRIAD trailer, which features the title track from the album:

TRACKLIST

01 “Age Of”

02 “Babylon”

03 “Manifold”

04 “The Station”

05 “Toys 2″

06 “Black Snow”

07 “myriad.industries”

08 “Warning”

09 “We’ll Take It”

10 “Same”

11 “RayCats”

12 “Still Stuff That Doesn’t Happen”

13 “Last Known Image Of A Song”

Age Of is out 6/1 via Warp. Revisit our countdown of OPN albums from worst to best.

A new date has been added to that string of Park Avenue Armory shows on 5/24 — tickets for that will go on sale tomorrow (4/5) at 10AM EST. A show has also been announced for the Barbican in London on 7/7.