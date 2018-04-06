Stream New Elton John Covers From Kacey Musgraves, The Killers, Queens Of The Stone Age, & More

Today is a big day for fans of contemporary pop, country music, and Elton John. Yes, that’s right: Today is the day that not one but two star-studded Elton John tribute albums, Revamp and Restoration, come out. The former features modern pop and rock acts hand-selected by Elton John himself taking a crack at his classic tunes, while the latter, organized by his longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, finds country musicians doing the same.

So far, we’ve heard Lady Gaga take on “Your Song” and Q-Tip and Demi Lovato take on “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” for Revamp, and we’ve also heard bearded mountain man Chris Stapleton’s faithful rendition of “I Want Love” for Restoration. The rest of the two LPs feature Coldplay, Florence + The Machine, the Killers, Miley Cyrus, Queens Of The Stone Age, Sam Smith, Mary J. Blige, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Lee Ann Womack, Don Henley, and more. And you can hear all of it by streaming Revamp and Restoration below.

Revamp and Restoration are out 4/6 on Island and Universal Music Group Nashville.