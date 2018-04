Last month, Wet shared “There’s A Reason,” the first single from their sophomore album and the first song to be credited to the band as a duo, consisting only of Kelly Zutrau and Joe Valle. There’s no concrete details on their follow-up to 2016’s Don’t You just yet, but there is another single. “Softens” luxuriates and stretches out to nearly six minutes, a swirl of strings and Zutrau’s voice and padded drums. Listen below.

