Katie Dey has been blessing us with some out-there covers to bide the time as we wait for the follow-up to 2016’s Flood Network. Over the last few months, the Australian musician has taken on the Notwist, Coma Cinema, Portishead, Lisa Germano, and Girls Rituals. Her latest is a cover of “Dr Strangeluv,” off Blonde Redhead’s 2007 album 23. She turns the atmospheric alt-rock band’s song into an atmosphere all her own, complete with a respectable amount of wind chimes. Check it out below.