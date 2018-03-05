Katie Dey – “Sad World” (Coma Cinema Cover)

Over the last couple months, Australian pop deconstructionist Katie Dey has been releasing tracks on her Soundcloud, from new originals (“Data“) to old covers (the Notwist) to newer covers, like last week’s take on Girls Rituals’ “Treat Me Like A Doll.” Her latest is a version of Coma Cinema’s “Sad World,” the closing track on that project’s swan song from last year. Dey and Mathew Lee Cothran are Joy Void Recordings labelmates and share a certain creative spirit and drive, and Dey more than does justice to Cothran’s original. Her punctuation of the chorus is especially effective, Dey’s voice quavering and doubling over: “I’ve got a bad idea/ Let’s lose our minds.” Listen below.

And here’s that Girls Rituals cover:

Revisit last year’s essay How Musicians Turned To Their Mothers During A Destabilizing Year, which Coma Cinema is featured in.