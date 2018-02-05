Katie Dey – “Data”

Katie Dey shared a new track called “Data” over the weekend, one of the few new songs we’ve gotten from the Australian electronic artist since 2016’s Flood Network. It’s a gorgeous fractured piano ballad where Dey stretches her vocals to the breaking point of their upper register, with the echoes cracking and disintegrating through the rest of the track. It’s a love song to the cloud, or the idea of temporality, or the feeling of disappearing completely: “Hold it on your servers, hold it on your drives/ Hold me up in your folders, hold me up in the sky,” Dey sings. Listen to it below.