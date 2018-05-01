SOPHIE’s New Album Is Now Titled OIL OF EVERY PEARL’S UN-INSIDES

The new SOPHIE album has been a long time coming. The hype started last October with “It’s Okay To Cry” and has been building since then, with two more singles — “Ponyboy” and “Faceshopping” — and a string of fantastic live performances. The producer announced last month that the album was finally done, but that it wasn’t called Whole New World like previously speculated. She was tight-lipped about what it would actually be called, but a new feature in Crack spills the beans: SOPHIE’s new album is apparently called OIL OF EVERY PEARL’S UN-INSIDES. There’s still no word on a release date, but that weird-ass title gives us a lot to chew on until then…