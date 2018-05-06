Stream The New House Music Covers Comp Featuring Empress Of, Kyp Malone, Honey Dijon, & More

Bring Down The Walls is a multi-disceplinary project between Creative Time, the Fortune Society, artist Phil Collins (not Genesis Phil Collins), and over 100 artists with aims to dismantle the carceral state.

Every Saturday in the month of May, an inactive lower Manhattan fire station will hold dance parties at night and conversations and workshops during the day with activists, former prisoners, and reform experts.

Collins put together the the project’s capstone, the Bring Down The Walls album. The benefit complication features covers of house classics produced by electronic musicians like Empress Of and Kyp Malone using vocals from formerly incarcerated individuals. In an interview with The FADER, Collins said, ” I was never looking for ‘good’ voices but for people who would change me.”

Proceeds from this album will go to the New York Chapter Of Critical Resistance, a grassroots prison abolition organization. Listen to the album below, order it here, and learn more about Bring Down The Walls here.