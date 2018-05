Death Grips’ new album Year Of The Snitch, which they worked on with Tool bassist Justin Chancellor and Shrek director Andrew Adamson, is reportedly coming soon. There’s no official release date or anything — that’s not how Death Grips operate — but last week, they shared the surprisingly danceable “Streaky.” And now they’re back with another new song called “Black Paint,” which is basically a straight-up noise-rock song. Listen to it below.

Year Of The Snitch is coming soon. Probably.