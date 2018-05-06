Hip-hop experimentalists Death Grips announced Year Of The Snitch, their first album in two years, back in March. We’ve only gotten a few vague, scattered updates since then — the album is “coming soon,” the director of Shrek is contributing to it, they’ve been spending time in the studio with Tool bassist Justin Chancellor — but now we get to hear its lead single, “Streaky.” The track is less abrasive than a typical Death Grips number and features a video of someone staring into a neon-flashing skeleton mask. Spooky! Watch below.

Year Of The Snitch is out soon. We think.