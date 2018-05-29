Pusha-T Replacing Brockhampton At Governors Ball

Over the weekend, Brockhampton announced that they were kicking rapper Ameer Vann out of the group in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations made against him online. In the same statement, they also announced that they were cancelling the rest of their current US tour to “go home and regroup.” That means that they won’t be performing at the Governors Ball festival in New York City this weekend, where they were scheduled to perform on Saturday, 6/2.

Instead, Governors Ball attendees will get to see another great rap act: Pusha-T. Festival organizers have just announced that King Push will be performing at the American Eagle Stage from 5:45-6:45PM, taking up the slot that would have gone to Brockhampton. Not bad for a last-minute replacement!

Pusha-T just put out his really, really good Kanye West-produced album DAYTONA last week, which you should absolutely listen to if you haven’t already, and his upcoming performance at Gov Ball this weekend will be his first live show in support of the release. You know what that means — we can probably look forward to seeing some DAYTONA songs live for the first time.

we are excited to announce that @PUSHA_T will now be playing the american eagle stage at 5:45pm saturday night! brockhampton will no longer be playing the festival this weekend. pic.twitter.com/xDLQVq8xTG — The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) May 29, 2018

Governors Ball runs 6/1-3 at Randall’s Island Park. Check out the rest of this year’s lineup here.