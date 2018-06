St. Vincent’s fifth LP MASSEDUCTION was one of the most exciting albums of 2017, so it’s not surprising that the songs are still getting attention in 2018. Two of its hits — “New York” and “Los Ageless” — have gotten some pretty great remixes from Kelly Lee Owens and DJDS. Today the album’s penultimate track “Slow Disco” is treated to a makeover from Annie Clark herself. The new version is called “Fast Slow Disco,” and you can listen to it below.