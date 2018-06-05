Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – “The Hammer”

Melbourne-based Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever are gearing up to release their full-length debut Hope Downs. So far we’ve heard the bustling krautrock-indebted “An Air Conditioned Man,” the rhythmic shiner “Talking Straight,” and the breezy “Mainland.” Today they share the forthcoming album’s closing track “The Hammer.” Without having heard the whole album, it sounds like a good note to end on. It sounds hopeful but finite. Springy riffs rise and descend, fading towards a question-mark. Listen below.

Hope Downs is out 6/15 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.