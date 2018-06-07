Julie Byrne & Eric Littmann – “Spain”

Julie Byrne is a wanderer. She told us as much last year in the lead-up to her phenomenal album Not Even Happiness. Now the phenomenally soothing balladeer — who has since relocated from Brooklyn to rural Texas — is back today with her first new music since the LP. It’s named for yet another locale: “Spain.”

The song, from the new Stadiums & Shrines compilation Dreams, is an ambient instrumental that forgoes conventional song structure. I’d say it doesn’t sound like your average Julie Byrne track except it sounds quite a bit like the glowing aura in the background of a Julie Byrne track brought into the foreground. Byrne recorded it with her onstage collaborator Eric Littman, and it premiered today at Gold Flake Paint. Go ahead and lose yourself in it below.

Dreams is out 6/15. Pre-order it here.