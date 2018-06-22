Justice – “D.A.N.C.E.” x “Fire” x “Safe And Sound”

With each studio album that Justice has released, they’ve followed it up with a corresponding live album. The French duo put out Woman in 2016, and now they’ve returned with a fresh take on their material called Woman Worldwide. It’s named after their tour in support of the album, but it’s not actually technically a live album. Instead, it’s made up of updated takes on their existing songs, recorded in a studio and engineered for precision in a live setting.

These re-envisioned songs combine hits from across their decade-long discography. The first one that they’re sharing from it is actually the album’s sole bonus track, a mashup of “D.A.N.C.E.,” arguably their most popular song, and two singles from the last album, “Fire” and “Safe And Sound.”

Check it out below.

01 “Safe And Sound”

02 “D.A.N.C.E.”

03 “Canon” x “Love S.O.S.”

04 “Genesis” x “Phantom”

05 “Pleasure” x “Newjack” x “Helix” x “Civilization”

06 “Heavy Metal” x “DVNO”

07 “Stress”

08 “Love S.O.S.”

09 “Alakazam!” x “Fire”

10 “Waters Of Nazareth” x “We Are Your Friends” x “Phantom 2″ x “Alakazam!”

11 “Chorus”

12 “Audio, Video, Disco”

13 “Stop”

14 “Randy”

15 “D.A.N.C.E.” x “Fire” x “Safe and Sound” (Bonus Track)

Woman Worldwide is out 8/24 via Ed Banger / Because Music.