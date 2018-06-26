Watch Vampire Weekend Mash “Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa” With “Here Comes The Sun” In LA

Vampire Weekend recently embarked on a summer tour with a new lineup. They played their first show in four years in Ojai, California at the end of May, where they teased a new song and Beatles cover. They transitioned from “Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa,” from their 2008 self-titled debut, into a cover of “Here Comes The Sun.” Now we have video along those lines, as the modern indie mainstays pulled the same seamless segue last night at the Observatory in Santa Ana, California. A jam interlude interrupts “Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa” and leads into an Americana-tinged version of the classic Beatles track. They close the medley with the contagious “Kwassa” chorus. Watch below.