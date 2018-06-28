Drake’s highly-anticipated double album Scorpion is coming out at midnight. We’ve already heard singles “I’m Upset,” “Nice For What,” and “God’s Plan.” The rapper shared its tracklist earlier today, and now he’s revealed an updated list showing features from Jay-Z, Ty Dolla $ign, Static Major, and Michael Jackson. You’re probably wondering how two deceased artists — Jackson and Static Major — were able to contribute to the forthcoming LP.

According to TMZ, “Don’t Matter to Me” is a previously unreleased Michael Jackson track that Drake raps and sings over. “The format is similar to the 2014 song, ‘Love Never Felt So Good’ … which was a Jackson tune turned into a duet with Justin Timberlake,” TMZ reports.

Static Major’s widow Avonti Major shared a video on Instagram today announcing the feature to her followers. White letters that read “DRAKE X STATIC” appear in the video. A commenter asked “what song is he doing is it juicy.” Major replied, “an unreleased, unheard song.”

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 28, 2018 at 3:56pm PDT

Scorpion is out midnight, 6/29.