Charli XCX – “Focus” & “No Angel”

Charli XCX has come a long way from True Romance. The pop angel began working with avant-pop producer SOPHIE in 2015 and has since released electro-pop gems like her 2016 EP Vroom Vroom, Number 1 Angel, and, most recently, her Pop 2 mixtape. Last month, Charli shared the trap-indebted track “5 In The Morning.” Today she begins her summer of new releases with two songs, “Focus” and “No Angel.”

“Focus” is a synth-driven, half-rapped track produced by PC Music head A.G. Cook with Swedish duo Jack And Coke. It was debuted at Arizona’s FORM Festival in May. “No Angel” is a bouncy, shimmering anthem produced by the Grammy-nominated trio Invisible Men with additional production from SOPHIE.

Over the past few months, she has contributed to Rita Ora’s controversial posse cut “Girls” alongside Cardi B and Bebe Rexha, Tove Lo’s “Bitches,” and Lil Xan’s “Moonlight.” In addition to putting out new music this summer, Charli recently signed on as co-executive producer for up-and-coming Finnish pop artist Alma’s forthcoming debut album. Listen to “No Angel” and “Focus” below.

Focus/No Angel is out now.