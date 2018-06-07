Tove Lo – “Bitches” (Feat. Charli XCX, ALMA, Icona Pop, & Elliphant) Video

Now here’s a pop posse cut I can get behind: “Bitches” is Tove Lo’s new single, and it features Charli XCX, ALMA, Icona Pop, and Elliphant. A version of the song originally appeared on the Swedish pop musician’s Blue Lips album last year, but this remix has the added benefit of its long string of guests, who add a lot more personality to the track.

The real highlight here is the video, though, which is truly insane. It was directed by Lucia Aniello, and stars Broad City’s Paul W. Downs as one half of a couple who gets a very graphic instructional lesson in how to best perform oral sex on his long-time girlfriend. The video is six minutes of clinical examinations and lessons with a BDSM spin. All the featured guests appear and look like they’re having a ton of fun as they force the couple to get super fucked up and eventually lock them in a cage while they eat sushi on the set.

It’s a lot of fun, and you can watch and listen to the remix of the track below.

