Fans Look For LP4 Clues On New Vampire Weekend Merch

Vampire Weekend have been working on their fourth album, the follow-up to their 2013 album Modern Vampires Of The City and their first since Rostam Batmanglij left the band, for a while now, but we still haven’t actually heard too much about it. We know they worked on the album, which has the working title “Mitsubishi Macchiato,” with Haim producer Ariel Rechtshaid, and it was partly inspired by Kacey Musgraves’ approach to songwriting. And now, thanks to some merch the band have been selling, we may or may not know a little more.

Vampire Weekend just kicked off a little summer tour, playing their first full shows in four years with a brand new lineup including Springtime Carnivore’s Greta Morgan and Human Natural’s Brian Roberts. And at their comeback shows at the Libbey Bowl in Ojai, California and the Observatory in Santa Ana, they sold some exclusive new merch.

As Vampire Weekend fan site Team Vampire Weekend points out, that merch included shirts with the phrase “We took a vow in summertime” written on one sleeve and “Now we find ourselves in late December” written on another. Do these words mean anything? Are they a reference to something? Are they lyrics from the long-awaited LP4? Is the album coming out in December? Who knows, but it’s intriguing, no? Find pictures of the merch in question below.