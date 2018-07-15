Since 2013’s Hard For To Win And Can’t Be Won, Louisville folk guitarist Nathan Salsburg has been playing guitar and singing for Joan Shelley and working with James Elkington and Bonnie “Prince” Billy. Now, he’s gearing up to release his third solo album, succinctly titled Third. Of his three solo LPs, this is the first to solely feature his acoustic guitar.

We’ve heard two gorgeous advance singles, “Timoney’s” and “Impossible Air,” and now you can listen to the full album ahead of its official 7/20 release date. Over ten instrumental tracks, Salsburg’s deftly-plucked guitar develops a voice of its own, describing intangible feelings and scenes with “words” just as fleeting. Listen over at NPR