The Lemon Twigs – “Small Victories”

Last week, Long Island’s the Lemon Twigs announced their upcoming sophomore album Go To School, which doubles as a musical. It’s set to be a 15-track coming of age tale that follows a pure-of-heart chimpanzee named Shane who happened to be raised as a human boy. They’ve already revealed the album’s theatrical closer “If You Give Enough,” and today we hear another new song.

New single “Small Victories” is bright, fast-moving with pysch-pop. It lives in a gloriously youthful world that smells fresh and tastes sweet, not yet sour. Even when the lyrics feel grounded and a little heavy, there’s still a sunny hope. There’s also a jumping staccato reminiscent of that indulgently carefree George Delerue track from Frances Ha. It’s a really enjoyable four minutes. Listen below.

Go To School is out 8/24 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.