Animal Collective just announced their new visual double album Tangerine Reef and shared its first single, “Hair Cutter.” While AnCo members Avey Tare, Geologist, and Deakin all contributed to the album, Panda Bear sat this one out. But Panda is currently on tour performing Sung Tongs live with Avey, and during the encore of their show in Atlanta yesterday — which also happened to be Panda Bear’s birthday — they debuted a new Sung Tongs-esque song called “Sea Of Light.” It was reportedly written by Avey Tare; watch and listen below.