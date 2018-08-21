Skylar Spence – “Carousel”

Besides an odd remix here and there, we haven’t heard much from electronic producer Skylar Spence — the artist (to watch) formerly known as Saint Pepsi — since 2015’s exuberantly disco Prom King. Today he’s finally back with a twinkling new track.

“Carousel” is the A-side of Spence’s upcoming 7″ due this September on Carpark. He wrote it after a trip to Disney World with his girlfriend, so it makes sense that it has a sweet and sticky spin to it. Naturally, the chorus moves like a carousel. The song is covered in a golden summer hope; it’s here to urge you to kick back. Listen below via a lyric video created by Jen Goma of A Sunny Day In Glasgow and Showtime Goma.

“Carousel” b/w “Cry Wolf” is out 9/5 via Carpark Records. Pre-order it here.