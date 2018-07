Serial collaborator Ty Dolla $ign announced yet another new project this week, teaming up with fellow R&B singer 24hrs under the name 24Dollas. We’ve heard one song from the duo so far, the make-up sex slow jam “Still Down,” and they reportedly already have an album and a mixtape finished and on the way. Today, they’ve given us another taste in the form of “Mind Games,” which also features a verse from the OVO Sound-affiliated singer/rapper Roy Woods. Listen below.