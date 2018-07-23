A few months ago, A$AP Rocky released his latest album Testing. Last week, he shared a new single called “Nights Like This.” Tyler, The Creator has been dropping loosies on loosies. Today, the two rappers team up for a joint freestyle they dubbed “Potato Salad.” Rocky and Tyler have previously worked together on songs like “What The Fuck Right Now” and “Who Dat Boy.”

Tonight’s freestyle collab was released with Rocky’s new AWGE DVD Vol. 3 video. The video for “Potato Salad” shows Tyler and Rocky rapping and palling around in Paris. At the end, the screen reads “WANG$AP COMING SOON.” Watch the video for their new song below or stream it via AWGE starting at the 6:30 timestamp. Jaden Smith makes a cameo.