Tyler, The Creator released his messy, personal, very good new album (Scum Fuck) Flower Boy nearly a year ago, and since then, in addition to performing live and supporting Kali Uchis, he’s been dropping off a steady stream of one-offs. So far, we’ve gotten the “4:44″-jacking “Ziploc,” the “throwaway song” “OKRA,” a remix of Trouble and Drake’s “Bring It Back,” and the Flower Boy outtake “Rose Tinted Cheeks.” And now we’ve gotten another one-off.

“ohhh look another thing i had sitting on a hard drive im sharing,” Tyler wrote on Twitter before sharing yet another new track. “this was recorded like early feb, just a verse i recorded in philly on the flower boy tour, this is not an indication of how future things will sound.” Entitled “435,” the song’s lyrics reference Tyler’s leopard-print hairstyle, and the beat contains a sample of Saint Etienne’s “4:35 In The Morning.” Below, listen to the song and watch its accompanying low-key video from Tyler’s frequent collaborator Luis “Panch” Perez.

