Tyler, The Creator Freestyles Over Lil Baby & Drake’s “Yes Indeed” On “BRONCO”

“BRONCO” is Tyler, The Creator’s newest one-off. In the year since Flower Boy (the album turns one this Saturday), he’s released a slew of loosie originals and remixes, the most recently being his spin on Prophet’s “Wanna Be You Man,” retitled “Peach Fuzz.” This summer we’ve already heard his verses over Jacquees’ “No Validation” and Kids See Ghosts’ “Kids See Ghosts.”

He’s prone to announcing the new mini-tracks with a welcoming tweet. Today’s went something like this: “hi, how are you, here ya go.” And “enjoy the raps while u can.”

“BRONCO” flips Lil Baby and Drake’s recent top-10 hit “Yes Indeed,” adding Tyler’s roughness and a bruising bass. It’s the second Drake feature he’s remixed recently, following the new verse he dropped on Trouble’s “Bring It Back.” Listen below.

hi, how are you, here ya go — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) July 18, 2018