Tyler, The Creator Freestyles Over Kids See Ghosts On “Crust In Their Eyes”

Tyler, The Creator has spent 2018 doing pretty much whatever he wants, from releasing new originals — like “OKRA” and “Rose Tinted Cheeks” and “435” — to remixing tracks like Trouble & Drake’s “Bring It Back.” His latest is more in line with the latter: He’s offered up a freestyle over the beat of the title track from Kanye West and Kid Cudi’s new collaborative album Kids See Ghosts. Tyler’s version is dubbed “CRUST IN THEIR EYES.”

“yooooo so i like this song alot and wrote to it the same hour i heard it and my friend sent me the instrumental i recorded it that night and here you go cause why not let it exist,” he tweeted after releasing it.

Listen to it below.