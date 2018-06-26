Tyler, The Creator – “Peach Fuzz”

Another day, another Tyler, The Creator loosie.

Flower Boy is almost a year old now, and in that interim Mr. Okonwa has unveiled a bunch of one-off tracks, including originals “Ziploc,” “OKRA,” “Rose Tinted Cheeks,” and “435.” He’s also dropped remixes of Trouble and Drake’s “Bring It Back,” Kids See Ghosts’ “Kids See Ghosts” (retitled “Crust In Their Eyes”), and, just yesterday, Jacquees’ “No Validation” (also given a new title, “Gelato”).

Today he’s back with yet another flip. This time the source material is “Wanna Be Your Man,” a recent single by Stones Throw soul singer Prophet. Tyler’s twist on the track is called “Peach Fuzz.” Hear it below along with Prophet’s original version.