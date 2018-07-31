Mutual Benefit – “Come To Pass” & “Shedding Skin”

Back in May, Jordan Lee’s reflective folk-pop project Mutual Benefit released the first two singles off their upcoming album Thunder Follows The Light. And today we’re getting two more.

The first, “Come To Pass,” has a lush charm with a rejuvenating core. It’s a meditation on both the fear and the ignorance that accompany the slogan “Make America Great Again.” Via email, Lee explains how the songs refutes “this sort of constructed nostalgia that keeps us looking backwards instead of a having a powerful enough imagination to see the hard truths of the present but work towards a better future.” On “Come To Pass”, Lee remains hopeful. He charges forward.

The second single is called “Shedding Skin, and it focuses on the importance of regeneration, of a loss that heals through growth. More literally, the song depicts the life cycle of a cicada. For Lee, it’s “a powerful reminder that things shouldn’t stay the same, including parts of ourselves.”

Listen to “Come To Pass” and “Shedding Skin” below.

Mutual Benefit also have a bunch of tour dates coming up, including a show ahead of the album’s release at MoMA on 8/30 as part of their Summer Thursdays series. Here’s the full itinerary:

08/30 New York, NY @ MoMA (album release show)

10/22 – Belfast, IRE @ Empire Music Hall

10/23 – Cork, IRE @ Cyprus Avenue

10/24 – Dublin, IRE @ Whelan’s

10/26 – Glasgow, IRE @ The Great Eastern

10/27 – Newcastle, U.K @ The Cluny

10/28 – Bristol, U.K @ The Exchange

10/30 – London, U.K @ Oslo

10/31 – Manchester, U.K @ Now Wave Venue

11/01 – Birmingham, U.K @ Hare & Hounds

11/03 – Aberfeldy, U.K @ Aberfeldy Town Hall (Aberfeldy Festival)

11/04 – Leeds, U.K @ Brudenell Social Club

11/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Resident

11/14 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

11/15 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

11/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Chapel

11/19 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

11/20 – Seattle, WA @ Vera

11/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune

11/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

12/01 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

12/03 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

12/04 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

12/05 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott

12/07 – Washington, D.C @ DC9

12/08 – New York, NY @ Park Church Co-Op

Thunder Follows The Light is out 9/21 via Transgressive. Pre-order it here.