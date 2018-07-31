Mutual Benefit – “Come To Pass” & “Shedding Skin”

Back in May, Jordan Lee’s reflective folk-pop project Mutual Benefit released the first two singles off their upcoming album Thunder Follows The Light. And today we’re getting two more.
The first, “Come To Pass,” has a lush charm with a rejuvenating core. It’s a meditation on both the fear and the ignorance that accompany the slogan “Make America Great Again.” Via email, Lee explains how the songs refutes “this sort of constructed nostalgia that keeps us looking backwards instead of a having a powerful enough imagination to see the hard truths of the present but work towards a better future.” On “Come To Pass”, Lee remains hopeful. He charges forward.
The second single is called “Shedding Skin, and it focuses on the importance of regeneration, of a loss that heals through growth. More literally, the song depicts the life cycle of a cicada. For Lee, it’s “a powerful reminder that things shouldn’t stay the same, including parts of ourselves.”
Listen to “Come To Pass” and “Shedding Skin” below.
Mutual Benefit also have a bunch of tour dates coming up, including a show ahead of the album’s release at MoMA on 8/30 as part of their Summer Thursdays series. Here’s the full itinerary:
08/30 New York, NY @ MoMA (album release show)
10/22 – Belfast, IRE @ Empire Music Hall
10/23 – Cork, IRE @ Cyprus Avenue
10/24 – Dublin, IRE @ Whelan’s
10/26 – Glasgow, IRE @ The Great Eastern
10/27 – Newcastle, U.K @ The Cluny
10/28 – Bristol, U.K @ The Exchange
10/30 – London, U.K @ Oslo
10/31 – Manchester, U.K @ Now Wave Venue
11/01 – Birmingham, U.K @ Hare & Hounds
11/03 – Aberfeldy, U.K @ Aberfeldy Town Hall (Aberfeldy Festival)
11/04 – Leeds, U.K @ Brudenell Social Club
11/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Resident
11/14 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
11/15 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
11/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Chapel
11/19 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
11/20 – Seattle, WA @ Vera
11/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune
11/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
12/01 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
12/03 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
12/04 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz
12/05 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott
12/07 – Washington, D.C @ DC9
12/08 – New York, NY @ Park Church Co-Op
Thunder Follows The Light is out 9/21 via Transgressive. Pre-order it here.