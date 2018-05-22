Mutual Benefit – “New History” & “Storm Cellar Heart”

Mutual Benefit — the project of multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and producer Jordan Lee — will release a new album in September. It’s called Thunder Follows The Light and it marks Lee’s first release since he debuted the lush and lively Skip A Sinking Stone in 2016.

Along with announcing the forthcoming album’s release date, Mutual Benefit shared two new singles. The first is called “New History,” and it features Johanne Swanson of Yohuna. It’s a folk song that reflects on historic memory and human cruelty. “Because spirits linger/ Cities whisper/ Of who we once were/ Repeating over,” Swanson and Lee sing together, perhaps reflecting on situations like the one we witnessed in Charlottesville, VA last year.

The second single is called “Storm Cellar Heart” and it was written when Lee experienced a massive storm in New England. It’s a reflection on human frailty in the face of nature’s greatness, as well as a metaphor for the challenges individuals face that make them stronger in the end. “Is it storms that help make the heart grow?” Lee asks.

Listen to “New History” and “Storm Cellar Heart” below.

Thunder Follows The Light is out 9/21 via Transgressive.