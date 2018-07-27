Vic Mensa – “Metaphysical”

No word yet on a follow-up to 2017’s The Autobiography, but last week Vic Mensa wrote a Rolling Stone op-ed advocating for gun control. Today, the Chicago rapper is sharing his newest track “Metaphysical.”

Produced by Stefan Ponce, who Mensa previously partnered with on his 2016 dance hit “Down On My Luck,” and fellow Chicagoan Papi Beatz, the single sees him exploring a new sound. “Musically it‘s African, tribal. My father is Ghanian so I’ve wanted to take it there for a long time,” Mensa explains in a press release. The song pulses with a frenetic energy, and the lyrics surrender to a desire that’s both carnal and, well, metaphysical. It tracks a love that persists amid distance and uncertainty.

I’m interested in the lines, “Let me know if you hit it/ I don’t care if you hit it/ Call my line when he’s not there/ Imma sneak through your window.” I am very unsure about the status of this relationship, but Vic seems to have proudly spoken his truth. Listen to “Metaphysical” below.