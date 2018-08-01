Neneh Cherry – “Kong” (Prod. Four Tet & Massive Attack’s 3D) Video

Last we heard from Swedish icon Neneh Cherry was 2015’s “He, She, We,” a collab with Dev Hynes. Today she’s back from the three-year hiatus with pointed single “Kong.”

Produced by Four Tet and Massive Attack’s 3D, Cherry has solidified her current sound in Four Tet’s buzzing, immersive soundscapes. He also produced her 2014 solo return Blank Project.

The new track is accompanied by the Jenn Nkiru-directed video. It moves just as slowly and purposefully as the song itself, focusing on stunningly intimate portraits of powerful women. Cherry has a biting, bitter gaze. There’s an elegance and serenity within her strength, but the tension never quite breaks. And her lyrics sting while they fight back: “Bite my head off/ Steal my world/ We’ll always be another risk worth taking.” Watch and listen below.