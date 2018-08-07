Drake Files Trademark For God’s Plan TV Gameshow

Drake’s “God’s Plan” is already the biggest hit of 2018: spending 11 weeks atop Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart, accompanied by a viral hit video that in turn spawned a Jimmy Kimmel parody, and helping Scorpion go platinum immediately upon release. And now apparently the song will be the inspiration for a TV gameshow.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Drake is attempting to trademark the phrase “God’s Plan” for use in a variety of merchandise as well as a television program. There’s no word about what the show might entail, but if I had to guess it probably is related to the concept of the music video, in which Drake walked around Miami handing out free money to strangers. Presumably the game show would incorporate aspects of, you know, a game.

Now here’s the big question: Will Drake be the host of this show? Or merely an executive producer hovering behind the scenes. He did recently log his first TV producer credit for HBO’s upcoming series Euphoria starring Zendaya.

In other Drake news, he continues to dominate the Billboard charts, with Scorpion holding strong at #1 on the Billboard 200 for a fifth straight week and “In My Feelings” remaining at #1 on the Hot 100 for the fourth week in a row. I guess that whole Pusha T ordeal didn’t really put a dent in him after all.