Restorations – “Nonbeliever”

In June, we heard Restorations’ anti-gentrification anthem “The Red Door,”

hearty lead single from their upcoming album LP5000. Today the Philadelphia rock band is back with a new one called “Nonbeliever.” It’s a slightly moodier cut from the always changing, always versatile five-piece.

“Nonbeliever” doesn’t rattle as much as it waves, washing over layers of guitar with a sweeping sentimentality. The amps are lowered, the gritty tones sanded down in favor of dimmed percussion and less grizzlied vocals. LP5000 is the followup to 2014’s larger-than-life LP3, and so far has revealed both a raucous and a mellow side of Restorations. Though they may have started out as a post-punk-turned-rock-and-roll band, perhaps Restorations are returning to their emo-revivalist ways, or maybe pivoting yet again in a new direction.

Listen to “Nonbeliever” below.

LP5000 is out 9/28 via Tiny Engines. Pre-order it here.