SOB X RBE – “Vibes”

SOB X RBE move fast. The Bay Area group’s Gangin has already made our Best Albums of 2018 So Far list, and today they’re announcing Gangin II. With the announcement comes new single “Vibes.”

Fresh off a tour with Post Malone and 21 Savage, they’re young and happy and untouchable. “Vibes” carries this rowdy, boastful energy as they trade off rapping about fame, friendship, and diamonds. This line sticks out: “I can’t date bitches with no class/ I can’t date a bitch with no ass.”

Listen below, and while you’re add it, read our report on SOB x RBE’s quasi-hometown performance last weekend at Outside Lands.

Gangin II is coming soon.